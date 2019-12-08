The Northwest Dance Academy (NWDA) will be performing at two retirements homes Saturday, Dec. 14. They will begin at 1 p.m. at Five Rivers Retirement and Assisted Living Community and perform again at 3 p.m. at Kilchis House.
Kayla Jenck, director of the NWDA, said since opening, she has wanted to be involved in the community and give back. Growing up, she performed dances at retirement homes, and said people there always enjoy it.
NWDA teaches high quality dance training in a positive family-friendly environment. They offer classes in: ballet, tap, jazz, contemporary, hip hop and acro/tumbling from ages three and up. Their program offers dance for the recreational dancer, and an opportunity for those dancers who would like to compete as a pre-professional dancer.
The dancers that will perform signed up during Christmas Camp. Camp dates were in October and November.
“There are 15 people, ages four to 8th grade,” Jenck said.
“It shares a talent with a group of people who may not be able to see it otherwise,” Jenck said of why this performance is important.
The NWDA is preparing for their annual recital in June and a competition in Portland in January. Jenck said this performance at the retirement homes helps share the love of dance with the community.
