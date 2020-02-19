Neah-Kah-Nie School District announced Tuesday, Feb. 11, that they and the City of Rockaway Beach are actively pursuing a Safe Routes to Schools Grant. The main purpose of the grant is to improve the safety for cyclists and pedestrians from Rockaway Beach to Neah-Kah-Nie High and middle schools.
“As you are aware, walking, running and cycling on Highway 101 is not very safe,” the school district wrote in a social media post. “This grant would provide the necessary funds to address at least some of the school district and City of Rockaway Beach’s safety concerns close to the high/middle schools.”
Neah-Kah-Nie School District Superintendent Paul Erlebach said the grant would provide a sidewalk parallel to Highway 101, a crosswalk, and a bridge with a walkway to the side of the bridge wall. Many students walk to and from school.
“We are excited to do something about it,” Erlebach said.
Erlebach said this grant is an opportunity the district has been looking at for some time and Rockaway Beach took initiative and collaborated with them. He said Rockaway wrote the grant. They received the initial grant, the Needs Assessment Grant. “
It was a competitive grant throughout Oregon and we were very fortunate to receive it,” Erlebach said.
The Neah-Kah-Nie Middle and High School Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Plan lays the foundation for the schools, Neah-Kah-Nie School District, City of Rockaway Beach, Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), and wider community to work together on reducing barriers for students walking and biking to school. The SRTS Plan includes recommendations for both short and long-term construction improvements. This SRTS Plan supports Oregon’s statewide SRTS construction and education/engagement efforts.
“Our mission is to provide safety, not just to provide schools,” Erlebach said.
The school district and the City of Rockaway Beach have been working on this plan since last year, Erlebach said. They have received a Needs Assessment Grant; the Safe Routes to Schools Grant is the next step. They are in the process of getting community input and are waiting on the outcome. They met with school administrators and with the people who are in charge of Safe Routes.
“Now we are waiting on the outcome of the grant to see if the proposals and the grant come to fruition,” Erlebach said.
What is proposed is a sidewalk parallel to the cyclone fence along the high school along Highway 101, a crosswalk and a bridge with a walkway on the other side of the bridge wall.
The competitive infrastructure grant would be awarded by Oregon Department of Transportation sometime this year. After the end of public input, the grant would move to the next level.
“This is an estimated $20,000 grant,” Erlebach said.
SRTS is a comprehensive program to make school communities safer by combining engineering tools and enforcement with education about safety and activities to enable and encourage students to walk and bike to school. The benefits of implementing a SRTS plan include improving safety, encouraging physical activity, increasing access to school and reducing traffic congestion and motor vehicle emissions near schools.
“We’re very hopeful that we will receive this grant,” Erlebach said.
People can comment directly on the plan and provide feedback. The public comment period will run through Monday, Feb. 24. Comments can be made at https://odotsrts-rockawaybeach.altaplanning.site/#/.
