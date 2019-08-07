Jim Horton was appointed Sheriff of Tillamook County on Friday, August 2. He is taking over Andy Long’s term, who retired, for the 15 months left of the term. His term ends in November 2020. Sheriff Horton will be filing for permanent office for the four-year term.
Sheriff Horton has worked at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years. He went to college to become a teacher. He was going to go into a Master’s program at Pacific University when he had a change of interest. He became less interested in teaching and more interested in public service, something he had always been interested in. His father, who worked at the Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years, told him about the Reserve Deputy Program. Horton applied and was accepted.
“My focus turned to law enforcement,” said Horton about his experience in the program. “Based on my dad being the deputy here for 20 plus years at that time. So, kind of a family thing in following my dad, which really was the best decision I made.”
Horton says that the Sheriff’s office has had consistent goals.
“I hope to accomplish providing the public with the best customer service we can and the best response times possible to emergencies,” said Horton.
Horton also hopes to promote high levels of professionalism and to be an example for other rural sheriff’s offices. He says that the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is a great office with great personnel and is proud to work there. He believes the office is headed in a positive direction. His goal for the office is to best serve the public.
Horton says that the sheriff’s office has a number of openings. One of his immediate goals is for the office to become fully staffed. As of now, the sheriff’s office works 20 hours a day, but he hopes for it to be 24-7 coverage. The patrol works at night from 3-7 a.m. He hopes for that to become a 24-7 patrol schedule. He also hopes to expand the Narcotics team, and bring previous agency partners back in the fold, and increase partner activity in the near future.
“Ultimately, just provide the best service we can to the public is really our mission,” said Horton.
