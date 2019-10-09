Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue (NBFR) responded to a report of a truck on fire at approximately 9 p.m. Sep. 28. at 13500 Tideland Road.
Upon arrival, crews found a GMC pickup will a well-involved fire in the engine compartment.
According to NBFR, the driver stated that nobody was in the vehicle and that nobody was injured.
“Crews extinguished the fire, but the vehicle is a total loss,” said NBFR Fire Chief Chris Beswick.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, but the driver said he pulled over due to engine problems.
