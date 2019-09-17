The Mudd Nick Foundation Annual Fundraiser will take place on Friday, Sep. 20 and Saturday, Sep. 21 at the Manzanita Golf Course and the NCRD Building in Nehalem. Register on their website for which events you would like to attend.
“This will be the 32th year of the Golf Tournament,” said Monica Isbell, president of the board of directors at the Mudd Nick Foundation.
Isbell said that this will be the 24th year of the foundation raising money. They have raised over $1.6 million since 1996, which has been allocated to different programs for children. They donate to different programs every year. This is the main fundraiser they hold every year.
Enter your own foursome or the fundraiser will create your team for you. Last year, the golf tournament sold out, so get your registration in now.
Jim Mudd and Doug Nicholson, friends since their days at Oregon State University, did a golf tournament with their fraternity brothers.
“Jim’s wife said that it would make sense to give back to the community,” Isbell said.
Mudd and Nicholson decided to start a coed golf tournament in 1990, which they named the Mudd Nick Invitational. In 2006, the Mudd Nick Foundation was formed as a non-profit and a board of nine directors was selected. Over the last 11 years, in excess of $1,400,000 has been raised to support over 60 Learning Experiences annually.
The Mudd Nick Foundation has $100,000 worth of programs. One of their programs, Learning Experiences, focuses on providing children access to the arts and cultural activities both within their local area and beyond, opportunities to participate in athletic programs, ways to build self-esteem, and a chance to give back to their community. The Great Big Art Mash “GBAM” Art Camp is another project that was created to provide comprehensive art education to youth with special needs, while providing nearly 25 hours of respite care relief for parents. The foundation also often gives grants to the NCRD.
Events
Friday, Sep. 20
6-8 p.m. – Pre-golf Tournament Dinner held at North County Recreation District.
Saturday, Sep. 21
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Annual charity golf tournament at Manzanita Golf Course.
6-9 p.m. – Annual dinner and charity auction held at North County Recreation District in Nehalem.
The charity auction will include both a live and silent auction. A few students from the Neah-Kah-Nie choir will sing and there will also be two speakers. Golf awards will also be given at the auction. Lots of volunteers participate in the events as well.
“This is a jam-packed 3 or 4 hour event,” Isbell said.
Prices vary for which events you would like to attend. A 9-hole golfer admission ticket is $140, while an 18-hole golfer admission ticket is $165. Registration closes on Saturday, Sep. 21. Register online at: https://muddnick.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2019GolfTournamentandCharityEvent/REGISTERFORTHEEVENT/tabid/1026373/Default.aspx.
You can also make donations at www.muddnickfoundation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.