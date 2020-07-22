Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley held a virtual town hall for constituents in Tillamook County on Tuesday, July 14. This was his sixth remote town hall this year.
Merkley spoke about the North County Business Relief Campaign, in partnership with Fulcrum Community Resources, initiated by Dan Haag at the Manzanita Visitors Center, and is now a profit organization registered in the state of Oregon. Haag said the small businesses in Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler were just about to hit spring break and he felt it was time to help. The campaign has gathered over $90,000 and $30,000 from a grant received from the Oregon Community Foundation.
Tillamook County Commissioner Bill Baertlein said Merkley has been fighting to make sure rural communities receive aid during COVID-19. He has fought for the success of Oregon working families. He holds a town hall in every Oregon county every year.
A citizen from Beaver asked about unemployment processing issues and if the additional $600 a week will end.
“We made people eligible who are not traditionally eligible,” Merkley said. “So those are the gig workers and those who are self employed. The system wasn’t set up to handle that.”
Merkley said the state Legislature and Rep. David Gomberg wrestled with the backlog during special session and the emergency board will disburse checks while people wait for their unemployment checks.
“The $600 is set to end at the end of July,” Merkley said. “It’s one of the issues under negotiation for the next Coronavirus bill.”
Another topic was opening schools in the fall. Many students in Tillamook County do not have good internet connectivity. A citizen also asked about student loan extensions or forgiveness. The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act provides a reduction in student loans.
Merkley said the HEROES Act has funding for education, health care, and local and state government. It also has resources for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, as well as election protection.
Ideas about policing were another topic of discussion. Merkley said police departments across the country are looking at the issue of standards for being hired. Tremendous responsibility is given to officers, he added.
Issues of racism were brought into discussion. Merkley said there are many forms of systematic racism.
“Its kind of this effort collectively to bring attention to this issue, bring training to this issue, bring resolve to this issue, and country changes,” Merkley said.
Merkley said it is a conscience conversation with each group in power, such as police departments, to implement policies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.