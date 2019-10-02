Marie Mills Center will be celebrating their 50th anniversary at their open house at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Marie Mills Center.
This annual open house will be honoring the long-time employees of Marie Mills and the founder, Dr. Helen Benscheidt. There will be hors d’oeuvres.
The Marie Mills Center is a private, nonprofit agency that has served the intellectually and developmentally disabled in Tillamook since 1969. This is their 50th year in business. Their agency employs staff members that are trained and experienced in the needs of the disabled.
Marie Mills provides residential and job placement services. The Center began with nine employees in 1969 and now has 70 employees with disabilities.
Benscheidt, 97-years-old, serves on the Marie Mills Foundation board and has many memories about the formation of Marie Mills 50 years ago. Back then, she was the director of special education in the Tillamook School District.
“I decided that we needed a program,” Benscheidt said in a newsletter. “The special education kids back then were graduating and had nothing after that.”
It was Benscheidt’s work with these special needs kids and her niece, Marie Mills, which was her inspiration for creating Marie Mills Center. Marie had a developmental disability and passed away at a young age because of her heart defect.
“What we were trying to do was so new and different and there was a lack of understanding about the needs of the developmentally disabled persons back then but with time we were able to overcome that,” Benscheidt said in the newsletter.
“The company started from a grassroots movement, and was the first of its kind in Oregon,” said Ron Rush, executive director of Marie Mills Center, who has been there since its opening date.
Rush said there have been lots of changes in the Center’s years of service. It has evolved away from institutions and isolation into integrating the employees into the community. 30 employees are placed in competitive jobs such as Fred Meyer, Safeway, and others.
One of the employees, Linda Murray, has been at Marie Mills since the very beginning 50 years ago. She has done a lot of jobs over the years, including packaging Tektronix parts in the old workshop, and most recently, packaging jerky at the Tillamook Country Smoker. Her favorite thing about Marie Mills over the years is the parties.
“They were golden years because I could be with all my friends and I like being around other people,” Murray said in a newsletter.
Rush comments that Marie Mills started the same year of the first moon landing.
“50 years is a milestone we are really proud of,” Rush said.
