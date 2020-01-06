The City of Manzanita has three major water-related projects on the table. A memo from the Public Works Department discussed updates on those projects. The memo was written by Public Works Director Dan Weitzel and addressed to City Manager Cynthia Alamillo.
The second phase of a water main replacement project on U.S. 101 picks up where it was left off this past year. The replacement will continue the 8-inch, high-density polyethylene pipe from the corner south of the water plant to the Covenant Church along the highway. The current water main is a 6-inch asbestos pipe.
Roughly 1,500 feet of pipe will be bored in. All water services will be replaced, and two hydrants will be installed as well. A third phase of replacement in will be needed in the coming years for the asbestos pipe running from Laneda Avenue to the treatment plant. Otak, Inc. was selected for the engineering on this project. Phase two is budgeted at $262,000.
The City’s water master plan, used for water system cost projections, system sizing and system integrity, also needs an update. According to the public works memo, the current master plan is missing state-mandated requirements. The original plan was developed in 1990 and updated in 2006. The cost of construction has changed since then, projects have been completed, and population in water users has increased.
Bill Pavlich with Pace Engineers, Inc. was selected to do the work. Pavlich reportedly worked on the 2006 update. The memo said he has good working knowledge of the system and he has completed other projects for the City of Manzanita. The update cost was set at $79,700.
Also, in need of an update is the stormwater master plan. The public works memo said many aspects of how stormwater runoff is handled have changed since the plan was developed in 2005. That plan called for the use of dry well systems. These drywells have shown to be ineffective during rainy periods, according to Weitzel.
Weitzel said in the memo there also has been a heavy increase in fees from the federal government on this type of stormwater management. He said the rainfall numbers used in the 2005 report are half of what is used today. Otak, Inc. has been selected for the update at a cost of $40,000.
At a Dec. 4 meeting of the Manzanita City Council, Weitzel told officials that since he became public works director he has felt stormwater is among the top issues for his department to address. He said while a lot of repairs have been done and new installations made to mitigate the problem, there are still stormwater issues.
“We’re seeing more paved surfaces or impervious surfaces both on the public right of ways and by homes,” Weitzel said. “That’s where the stormwater essentially is coming from.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.