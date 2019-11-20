The Manzanita Visitors Center will be hosting their third annual Plaid Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at various shops in Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler. Join a host of area merchants.
The name Plaid Friday came from the idea of weaving the individual threads of small businesses together to create a strong fabric that celebrates the diversity and creativity of independent businesses.
“Our merchant community were looking to do something a little more fun than what is normally associated with shopping the day after Thanksgiving,” Dan Haag, Manzanita Visitors Center, said. “When you think of Black Friday, you get images of people pushing and shoving each other in Big Box stores and shopping malls. We want shoppers to relax and enjoy their holiday shopping in the company of their friends and families.”
Bring the family and enjoy a fun day of shopping locally. Look for the ‘Plaid Friday’ poster in shop windows. Haag said a lot of the specials are plaid-themed in some way.
Plaid Friday is not only about enjoying the experience, Haag said.
“When you shop at a small business, you are supporting that owner and their employees and putting money directly into the local economy,” Haag said. “You’re also contributing to the well-being of some great businesses who thrive on caring for each of their customers one-on-one. You see a few hundred people shopping while dressed in plaid and it’s hard not to smile.”
At Plaid Friday, you will find great deals on lodging, dining and retails in businesses all over Manzanita, Nehalem and Wheeler.
Here are some local deals:
Manzanita
Amanita Gallery (128 Division St.) – 25 percent off hand-painted furniture and a free card for anyone wearing plaid.
Bahama Mama’s Bikes & Boards (123 Laneda Ave) – Roxy and Quiksilver clothing will be on sale for 20 percent off with some clearance items 35 percent off. All name brand sunglasses will be 20 percent off (Ray Ban, Maui Jim and Smith). All swim wear will be 35 percent off. Anyone wearing plaid will receive an additional 5 percent off on their purchases.
Cascade Sotheby’s Realty (467 Laneda Ave) – Free refreshments
Cloud & Leaf Bookstore (148 Laneda Ave) – 10 percent off selected titles with plaid stickers
Dixie’s Vino (174 Laneda Ave) – Bottle sale with numerous bottles tagged with plaid for Plaid Friday
Finnesterre (194 Laneda Ave) – Early bird gift bag (while they last) with purchase of $25 or more. One gift bag per person. 10 percent off purchases up to $99.99, 20 percent off purchases of $100 or more.
Four Paws on the Beach (144 Laneda Ave) – 10 percent off gift certificates, 10 percent off purchases of $100 or more. Any dog wearing plaid receives a goodie bag.
MacGregor’s Whiskey Bar (387 Laneda Ave) -- $2 off any scotch pour, don’t need to wear plaid.
Manzanita Beach Getaway Vacation Rentals (532 Laneda Ave) – 15 percent off cleaning services this year.
Manzanita Fresh Foods (730 Manzanita Ave) – 10 percent store wide, on top of our other Friday (Fresh Foods Fridays), excluding hard alcohol, cigarettes and gift cards.
Manzanita Grocery & Deli (193 Laneda Ave) – 20 percent off from 8-11 a.m. Must say code phrase “Plaid Friday to get discount.
Manzanita Lumber Company (778 Laneda Ave) – Any sales on Plaid Friday over $50 are 10 percent off. Some exclusions apply.
Moxie Fair Trade & Wisteria Chic (387 Laneda Ave) – Combined sidewalk and tent sale with items from both shops
Neah-Kah-Nie Bistro (387 Laneda Ave) – 50 percent off any one appetizer with purchase of dinner.
Ocean Inn (32 Laneda Ave) – 20 percent off the room rate to those who come into the office that day to reserve a room. There will also be their annual garage sale that day in their parking lot.
Salt & Pepper (411 Laneda Ave) – Pottery/outdoor sale. 50 percent off all glazed planters, 25 percent off all fountains, bird baths, concrete planters, and statuary. Two-day sale – both Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday.
Spa Manzanita (144 Laneda Ave) – For those clad in plaid, 5 percent off up to $100, 10 percent off $100 full price items, 20 percent off $200 full price items. $3-$10 plaid bags with retail items worth about two times that amount. Come in plaid and sign up for a raffle entry for three gift cards of $25 value, no purchase necessary.
Sunset Vacation Rentails (186 Laneda Ave) – Book two nights and get two nights free when booked on Plaid Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Valid for stays between Dec. 1 and March 15, 2020. Excludes holidays.
Syzygy (447 Laneda Ave) – 50 percent off all mark down items and 25 percent off all other regular non-consignment merchandise priced over $50. Will continue to offer 50 percent off all markdown merchandise through the weekend.
T-Spot (144 Laneda Ave) – Extra 50 percent off lowest price on clearance. 10 percent off all full price purchases over $100 and 20 percent off all full price purchases over $200, all weekend.
Tosha Reinmiller, Living Room Realty (507 Laneda Ave) – Tosha will be doing gift certificate giveaways. Announcements prior to Plaid Friday and the winners will be able to pick up the cards on Plaid Friday for their shopping in town.
Unfurl (447 Laneda Ave) – “Toppers and Clodhoppers” sale, 20 percent off tops and boots. Friday and Saturday only.
Nehalem
Angelina Boutique and Jewelry (35696 Hwy. 101 N) – Every purchase of $20 or more gets one raffle ticket for a $50 gift certificate. Drawing to be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at 5 p.m. Every purchase of $1-$99.99 will receive a 20 percent discount. Every purchase over $100 will receive a discount of 25 percent. Exclusions apply.
Nehalem Bay Winery (34965 Hwy. 53) – Santa’s Elixir holiday wine at $20 a bottle. Case and partial case specials, free shipping on case orders. Free wine tasting.
Nehalem Music and Game (35990 Hwy 101 N) – 10 percent off all records and CD’s. 15 percent off all guitars and basses.
Wheeler
Handy Creek Bakery (63 N Hwy 101) – 10 percent off breakfast if you mention “Plaid Friday”
The Roost (495 Nehalem Blvd) – Raffling of a basketful of goodies, including a hoodie, mug, coffee, and more.
Salmonberry Saloon (380 S Marine Dr.) -- $5 Bloody Mary’s and mimosas, $1 Hamm’s, $3 wine and cocktails. 10 percent off to those wearing plaid.
Wheeler Treasures (395 Nehalem Blvd) – Get 15 percent off for wearing a seasonal hat. All other customers get 10 percent off.
