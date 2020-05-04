The Manzanita Farmers Market is planning for a “Local Farm Drive Thru” for Saturday, May 9. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market will offer online pre-order sales only, food and farm items only, drive-through only for pickup orders, and serving residents only.
Manzanita Farmers Market Manager Emily Vollmer said the market’s number one priority is the safety and well being of their vendors, customers and local community.
“We will continue to communicate in our outreach that we are concerned for the health and safety of our local residents,” Vollmer said. “This messaging will be included in the online ordering process so that customers can make a responsible choice not to place an order online if they are not a local resident.”
In addition, the market will have one or two questions for any customers signing into the online ordering platform that will ask them where they are currently residing to help screen for any customers that may not live locally, Vollmer said. The farmers market will see those responses as they are submitted and will follow up with any customers whose response suggests they may not be local residents.
“In support of our current state of emergency and stay-at-home orders, the Manzanita Farmers Market will decline a customer order if it appears the customer does not live locally,” Vollmer said. “Through the online ordering platform, the farmers market has the flexibility to enact that policy.”
The Manzanita Farmers Market has worked with the City of Manzanita and other professional entities to plan a safe and cautious way for the farmers market to enable local residents to purchase from the local farm and food business vendors.
“During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, farmers markets have several important and valuable services to offer,” Vollmer said. “While farmers markets have a (well-earned) reputation for being social events that foster community connections, our operations during the pandemic will strictly minimize any in-person interaction.”
Vollmer said by offering online preorders and drive thru pick up only, farmers markets can still serve as a way for local farms and residents to make an exchange of fresh food and dollars while maintaining stay at home orders and social distancing. All of these precautions take the ‘fun’ out of the ‘function’ of farmers markets and reduce the market to one of its core purposes: the transfer of food from farms to customers.
“This is a way that we can help to support and care for each other,” Vollmer said. “The farmers market provides an option for residents to purchase fresh, healthy foods directly from a local farm and thereby receive produce that has been handled less than products that travel from further away, and receive that product pre-packed specially for them directly from the producer so that the product does not spend any time exposed to other shoppers (minimizing the occasions for potential contamination with COVID-19.”
The purchases made though the farmers market helps to support the local economy by keeping a greater percentage of each customer dollar spent circulating locally, Vollmer said. The Manzanita Farmers Market will also continue to offer low-income food access assistance by accepting SNAP transactions for eligible food items and continuing to offer up an additional $10 worth of fruit and vegetables free for SNAP EBT customers.
The market is in the midst of planning for vendor sales to occur starting in June for the regular summer season but this is not yet confirmed. Vollmer does not know how the farmers market will be operating during the summer season at this time.
“It really depends on that status of COVID-19 and what the mandates and best practices end up being as June approaches, which as we know is a little challenging to predict,” Vollmer said. “The sales opportunity that the Manzanita Farmers Market is hosting on May 9 will be informative for us as the farmers market, and also for the City of Manzanita and other residents to test out this drive-through order pick-up approach.”
Vollmer said what the market is offering on May 9 is essentially a curbside pickup scenario like other essential businesses are currently doing. Under the governor’s most recent executive order, farmers markets remain exempt from shut-down and are still considered essential businesses, and with specific precautions and social distancing measures in place, farmers markets are being allowed to operate with those modifications.
“I believe it is likely that we will start out the summer season with online orders only for shopping from the Manzanita Farmers Market vendors, but even that decision is pending and still under discussion,” Vollmer said. “Sooner or later, as appropriate to local and regional mandates and approvals, the farmers market will take a phased approach to getting back closer to the old normal, but that’s a long way off still.”
When it is appropriate, the Manzanita Farmers Market may start offering a preorder with drive thru pickup only time period at the beginning of the farmers market to provide a time and space for those wanting to take more precautions or need to take more precautions, followed by a couple of hours for some limited onsite sales with social distancing precautions in place, Vollmer said.
Preorders will be accepted online through the Manzanita Farmers Market website. There will be a link to order online via the farmers market's homepage at www.manzanitafarmersmarket.com.
“Customers will be able to shop from several vendors offering food and farm products,” Vollmer said. “Customers will be able to add items to their virtual cart as they shop online from Sunday, May 3, through Thursday, May 7, and at any time during that ordering window, they can modify or add to their order before it is finalized on Thursday night.”
Vollmer said customers will receive instructions for when to arrive to drive through to get their order, which will be loaded into the back of their vehicle for them.
Since the Manzanita Farmers Market is managing the administration of the product sales, the farmers market has the option of limiting the number of people who place orders and can close the system to additional orders at any point. Since customers will drive through in a line of cars to pick up their order on May 9, the main constraint on the number of customers that can be served has to do with the logistics of how much time it takes for vehicles to pull into the parking lot, have their order loaded into the back of their vehicle, and drive back out of the parking lot.
“Customers will be assigned a 15 minute window in which they can arrive at the pickup site for their order so that we can manage the flow of traffic and space out order pickup times,” Vollmer said.
Under Brown’s most recent executive order, farmers markets remain exempt from shut-down and are still considered essential businesses. There have been a variety of resources and best practices put together as to how farmers markets can adjust their operations to minimize risk to the public of transmission of COVID-19. The Oregon Farmers Market Association (OFMA) has drawn on those resources and synthesized these practices into a list of recommendations that will continue to be updated as new strategies emerge.
Only vendors with meat, vegetables, plant starts, flowers, and food products will be allowed to sell their products at the Manzanita Farmers Market for May 9. The Governor’s Executive Order does not explicitly limit the type of items sold at farmers markets; that is a choice that is currently being made for the Manzanita Farmers Market in cooperation with local authorities. At present, farmers markets and vendor booths each need to establish one social distancing officer, who will take responsibility for enforcing the social distancing policies in their own spaces. There will be an officer at each booth.
The farmers market vendor booths will be spaced 10 feet apart. Hand washing stations and hand sanitizer will be on site for farmers market volunteers, staff and vendors. Vendors will be required to bring and wear masks and other personal protective equipment in order to help reduce exposure for themselves and customers.
Vendors for the market include: Lance’s Farm Vittles with frozen meats, Peace Crops with honey, Pacific roots coffee with roasted coffee beans, North Fork 53 with tea and veggies, Ixchel Originals with plant starts, Rising Tides Baking Company with baked goods, Celia’s Marketplace – Celia’s Gourmet Foods with oils and vinegars, and Moon River Farm with veggies.
