Manzanita City Council held a video conference Wednesday, April 8. During this meeting, the council passed Resolution No. 20-05, extending the deadline to file a transient lodging tax return due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The resolution states that each person or business that collects payment for occupancy of transient lodging is required to register, collect the tax and file quarterly returns with the City of Manzanita. The next quarterly return for Jan. 1 through March 31 was due April 30. The city’s hospitality industry businesses are being financially impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
The matter had come before the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners on April 3.
“What the county decided to do was they provided a three-month extension to short term rental license holders,” said City Manager Cynthia Alamillo.
Alamillo said the City of Manzanita is making sure they are in alignment with the county. Manzanita’s resolution mimics the resolution approved by Tillamook County. Manzanita has an active short-term rental business.
“We understand their situation and we want to be comprehensive of that and want to make sure that they have the same opportunity as Tillamook County presented,” Alamillo said.
The deadline to file a transient lodging tax quarterly return has been extended to July 31. Late fees and interest shall not accrue for this return between April 30 and July 31.
“If we didn’t do this together, it would be very complicated,” said Mayor Mike Scott said, referring to the county. “We’ve put these businesses in extreme financial pressure right now and if we can support them by doing this, we got to do it.”
