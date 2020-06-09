Manzanita City Council met Wednesday, June 3, and discussed a proposal to permit use of a new public walking trail (‘South Cherry Trail’) where existing road right-of-way exists from Cherry Street west to Ocean Road. Volunteers would construct this trail for walking purposes only and it would provide beach access and evacuation route for numerous residents of the Classic Ridge area of Manzanita.
The request would involve allowing volunteers managed by a newly formed group called Classic Ridge Trail Access Campaign to create a trail from the top of Cherry Street down to Ocean Road where the bottom quarter of the trail would include either climbing turns or timber steps into the hillside due to steepness of the area. The campaign wishes to include a plaque at the trailhead mark trail to pay tribute to supporters who donate funds, labor and materials to the project.
Stanton Myers, member of the campaign and property owner, said in the request that the fencing and blockage of all access to and from Classic Ridge to the beach on April 26 has caused “extreme concern and hardship for those in the Classic Ridge and an urgent solution is essential.”
Myers said about 75 people have signed up in support of the trail. He is asking the city to allow volunteers to clear a walking trail, which requires some clearing of brush.
“The city would need to survey the site to make sure that we have the right location when we build this trail,” Myers said. “We’re trying to take the burden off the city by using volunteer efforts, unless there were funds available or possibly a grant comes up.”
Assistant City Manager Kristin Grasseth said the city wants to check on liability and she would want someone who does trails for a living design the trail. She suggested starting with surveys.
Mayor Mike Scott said he had several emails from people who are opposed to the trail. Some of the reasons include worry it will bring visitors and fear of erosion.
Myers said he would also want Public Works Director Dan Weitzel to visit the site. They would construct the trail with as much erosion protection as possible.
“We do want to, in the steep areas, build some steps,” Myers said.
Councilor Thomas Aschenbrener said he thinks the idea of the proposal gives them a chance to figure out what their next steps are. He said these issues had been anticipated.
“The way I envision this, the city does not have a workgroup to address this, like we did with short-term rentals,” Aschenbrener said.
Aschenbrener said what they have is a group of homeowners asking to do something special that will benefit that group of people.
The city will need to do more research into this with surveys and consulting with an engineer. Councilor Steve Nuttall said this project was not on the city’s radar budgetarily for this fiscal year, and he does not know what the costs would be, but Myers mentioned in his memo that the campaign would assume all costs. He asked what this would include.
Myers said they have chainsaws and pressure cutters and have anticipated costs. If they start getting into legal fees, they have a group they can gather funds from.
“I’m okay with moving forward but I would prefer to do as just guidance to the city staff to bring back a report next month that outlines issues as they see them in a more formal manner and the costs associated with whatever efforts we need to take to ensure whatever happens up there is done properly,” Nuttall said.
There are several people in the area not supportive of building a trail in their backyard so there will have to be some sort of public process, Nuttall said.
“I do believe that once everything is understood of what it is what that would have to be done, we would then need to have a public hearing on this,” Aschenbrener said. “I think that is a process that is essential for this, as well as many other issues we deal with here.”
Aschenbrener said he does not think they can say the 75 people who are not adjacent to the trail outweigh the concern of those on the trail. They are not asking for the trail to be ADA accessible. It would be a trail with steps that could be utilized to go down to the beach.
A citizen, Laurie Murphy, is on the trail committee and said there has been a geotech survey done of the area. The side of the dune where the trail would go is hard-packed and pooling was fixed last summer. The committee sees the trail as the most feasible way for people to get down to the beach from the Classic Ridge area.
Aschenbrener said there are legal infrastructure issues the city needs to address. It would not be a trail with a set of steps that everyone could use, but they want to make sure it is reasonably accessible. Myers said the trail would be safe.
“It seems like this is a city-owned right of way, so it would appear, basically a road, anybody buying property at any time knows they are not buying this part,” Myers said. “Their property is not within this right of way and they’ve known it has existed.”
Scott said they take public comment on projects like this to get the public’s opinion.
Grasseth said city staff will come back to next month’s meeting with costs involved and whether engineering will be needed.
