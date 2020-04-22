Manzanita City Council discussed at their April 8 meeting a special event permit for Manzanita Farmers Market to be open Saturday, May 9, for Mother’s Day weekend. The council agreed to wait until next month’s city council meeting, May 6, to approve the permit.
City Manager Cynthia Alamillo said the strategy of the farmers market was to have different markets throughout the year. Given the conditions of the virus, the market could not be possible at the Pine Grove Community House, where it was originally going to be. Emily Vollmer, the director of the Manzanita Farmers’ Market is asking for a special event permit to hold this farmers market for Saturday, May 9, at the city park.
This is a one-day event, Alamillo said. The organization will try their best to ensure people can attend the market in a safe environment.
“So far, the city has had a really good relationship with the farmers market,” Alamillo said. “Every year, we just build a stronger relationship.”
Alamillo said she believes the council should approve the permit for the market. Residents look forward to and expect the farmers market. She said it would be a good experience to test a farmers market in the COVID-19 environment.
“Manzanita Farmers Market has been very involved in following mandates, best practices, statewide, nationally, whatever we can do to keep up with requirements, but also best practices going beyond the requirements,” Vollmer said. “The special event permit is about a farmers market that won’t look like the farmers market that we know.”
Oregon Farmers Market Association have been keeping up with best practices and mandates as well, Vollmer said. This Mother’s Day event weekend was to increase the availability of fresh food to residents of Manzanita. The top priority is to do this in the safest way possible.
If they cannot keep people safe, the event would be cancelled. One of the most constrained type of event would be online ordering and drive thru pickup only. The market is setting up an online preordering platform. Across Oregon, a lot of farmers markets will use the same platform.
“There are various levels of how much precaution we can take,” Vollmer said.
Councilor Hans Tonjes said he is excited about something that feels like normal life but we do not know what May will look like in terms of COVID-19.
Vollmer said the market’s perspective is being cautious to announce the market. If it does not seem like a good idea, the market would be cancelled, or it could be online ordering and drive thru pickup only.
Mayor Mike Scott said he hopes to see relief at the end of April, but it could be possible that the city will still be in a state of emergency during this farmers market.
The larger markets are operating, such as in Portland. Vollmer said these markets are making improvements and a farmers market is a wonderful first step to getting back to normalcy.
Councilor Steve Nuttall said to have vendors selling nonfood items would be unfair to the retails closed. Vollmer said they probably do not have space for anything nonfood. She is more inclined to restrict the market to just food and farm, also including flowers.
Councilor Thomas Aschenbrener said Manzanita is fortunate to have a supply of fresh food as food security is a significant issue. He liked the idea of online ordering. He asked if there is a relationship with the Oregon Food Bank to issue vouchers for the farmers market.
Vollmer said the market is authorized to accept SNAP food EBT cards and operates a SNAP match program, which has tokens called double up food bucks.
“I’d be very open to working with the food bank,” Vollmer said.
Nuttall said they have a council meeting scheduled for May 6 and can respond then to any issues going forward. He thinks they should remain in close contact with the market and give the earliest notification if the market will not be able to be held.
Assistant City Manager Kristin Grasseth read a comment from citizen that read, “This virus originated in and was spread from open public market. It is irresponsible to conduct a market at the same time the city is trying to disway visitors and keep people’s distance.”
Another citizen asked Volmer to explain how the market would line people up. Vollmer said there would be a sign in block for half an hour. There would be staff and volunteers there to manage this.
A citizen asked if it is a given that the market would be online only. Vollmer said they are leaning towards having purchases available onsite but are discouraging it. They are happy to work with online ordering only.
Karen Matthews, community garden manager at Alder Creek Farm, said it is important that people are provided the opportunity to grow their own food.
“I want to make sure there is an understanding that edible plants would be included,” Matthews said.
Vollmer said she supports having edible plants available.
A concern of the council was having the market where the restrooms are currently closed. Nuttall said it seems like there would be a requirement for access to public restrooms. Alamillo said there was a reason why the city decided to close public restrooms and those restrooms will not be able to be opened for this event.
Nuttall asked why the May date, versus a June date.
“This is something we’ve been planning since October, almost a little before that,” Vollmer said. “The Manzanita Farmers Market is participating in a grant, along with 500 farmers markets in Oregon, and that grant is focused on supporting beginning vendors.”
Vollmer said the market spent last summer gathering data and saw customer interest in additional sales events and felt the best angle of this was to align it to some sort of holiday. They planned out four additional events. Mother’s Day made sense for flowers
.
“Our farmers have greens and turnips and our meat vendors have their frozen products,” Vollmer said. “We have eggs and cheese.”
There are vegetables and meat protein sources available, Vollmer said.
“Its really, really important to realize this is not an event,” Vollmer said. “There won’t be chairs for people to sit in; there won’t be music.”
The market would be a place to receive food from local farms. Manzanita Farmers Market is happy to work with the city to establish best practice.
Nuttall asked if they could approve the permit at the May 6 meeting. The council agreed to wait until May 6 to approve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.