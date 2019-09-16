The Manzanita Police Department and Manzanita City Hall assisted with a busload of Army enlisted men and women from Camp Rilea in Warrenton. There were approximately 50 soldiers.
The bus they had been traveling on crashed at Highway 101 at Laneda Avenue.
“The chartered bus driver had a medical issue and ran off the road at Highway 101 at the entrance to Manzanita at about 6:30 a.m.,” Mayor of Manzanita, Mike Scott, said. “We hosted 50 soldiers at City Hall until a replacement bus arrived at about 11 a.m.”
There were no injuries reported and the driver was transported to Tillamook County General Hospital for medical evaluation.
Big Wave Restaurant and the Manzanita Little Apple Market also provided assistance with the incident.
