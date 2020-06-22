Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) listened to oral arguments in ORCA v. Tillamook County on Tuesday, June 16. Arguments focused on the land use decision reached by Tillamook County that approved the installation of Facebook’s Jupiter Cable System in Tierra Del Mar.
The fiber optic cable system and landing site would be on a property zoned rural residential two-acre, located within the Tierra Del Mar area north of the Pacific City/Woods unincorporated community and designated as Tax Lot 3200.
Preconstruction began Jan. 29 and HDD drilling activity began March 9. All construction activities stopped on April 30 and will begin again on Jan. 1, 2021 during the allowed construction period specified in the conditions of approval.
Sean T. Malone, attorney for ORCA, said statements by the neighbors of the site are in the record. This is critical infrastructure, he said. Malone said the site seems like an odd place for this.
As far as signage, Malone is not sure Facebook will have it on the site. He believes that the testimony, provided by citizen Lynnae Ruttledge and neighbors, states that public facilities must serve only local residents.
Malone said there will be security proposed and further maintenance after the cable is installed.
Phil Grillo, lawyer of Davis Wright Tremaine and representing Facebook, said where you have urban uses, they are also allowed on rural land. The whole notion of this being a safety risk is based on fear, he added. This is a beach manhole.
“This is the same as any other infrastructure,” Grillo said.
Grillo said the board found that the proposed use is the same general character as other public utility facilities.
Malone quoted Grillo, stating, “The Facebook Jupiter Cable project is part of the nation’s critical infrastructure.” Malone said it is somewhat odd to have critical infrastructure in a residential area. If this manhole can be destroyed and affect the ability of the cable, it would have to be protected.
LUBA will make a decision early next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.