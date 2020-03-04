A former City of Garibaldi employee expressed concerns about city management during the Jan. 21 meeting of the Garibaldi City Council.
Martin McCormick worked for the city for more than 32 years before resigning and is certified for water and wastewater treatment. He read a prepared statement to the council that outlined an alleged hostile work environment in the public works department, one that resulted in losing a valuable staff member when it is already shorthanded, he said.
“The City reviewed the Public Works Department working environment and found that no hostile work environment existed,” said Garibaldi City Manager Geoff Wullschlager in response to the allegations.
Wullschlager said a hostile work environment exists when illegal employment discrimination (which is discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, sex and other protected classes) is so severe and pervasive that a reasonable person would consider the workplace intimidating, hostile or abusive.
According to McCormick’s statement, he and another employee, Cory Perkins, were the only ones at public works for years. A third employee was added this past July that McCormick said did not want to be a team player, which led to the allegations of a hostile work environment. He said after a month a half, he and Perkins were separated from working with the new employee.
Wullschlager declined to comment on the specifics, citing personnel privacy.
“As a manager, if I observe employees having a difficult time working together or communicating, I will sometimes take actions to help the employee group work together more effectively, including rearranging work schedules and duties or rearranging supervisory duties,” Wullschlager said.
McCormick cited a need to train a replacement who would become certified for water and wastewater treatment due to his impending retirement, rather than assigning the new employee as a mechanic. He claimed this was at odds with what was desired by City Manager Geoff Wullschlager as well as the new employee.
“It was the City’s intention to have a new public works employee train under both Mr. McCormick and Mr. Perkins to build redundancy in the department for water and wastewater,” Wullschlager said.
According to McCormick’s statement, the alleged hostile work environment caused Perkins, who is certified in wastewater treatment, to seek other employment and quit from the City of Garibaldi. McCormick called it a huge loss, saying Perkins was the future of Garibaldi Public Works, possessing an in-depth knowledge of city’s infrastructure and equipment. In the council meeting he mentioned another employee who had also left.
McCormick also claims just before his last workday, Wullschlager came to him with a letter of recommendation and offer of a month’s salary to sign an agreement with the City of Garibaldi preventing any future legal action or negative disclosures by McCormick. McCormick said he refused both.
Wullschlager declined to comment regarding the alleged offer.
“Nationwide, it is a fairly common employment practice to offer severance agreements, which sometimes include a waiver of the right to sue the city, to certain employees,” Wullschlager said. “This is done for many reasons, including to express appreciation for service, to ease an employee’s transition into retirement or to encourage the employee to seek other employment.”
“I had tried to communicate with a city council member and also the mayor before Cory left, to let them know the gravity of the situation, but nothing happened,” McCormick said. “Our union representative tried to set up a meeting to resolve things, but they refused to meet and discuss anything.”
A number of union-related concerns were raised during the city council meeting, including accusations of unfair labor practices on both sides. Wullschlager also said McCormick was violating a collective bargaining agreement by raising an issue to the council without filing a complaint against his supervisor (the city manager), though a union representative said there were failed attempts to resolve the matter with the city manager.
“The union and the employee did not follow the collective bargaining agreement with respect to the complaint process and therefore a meeting with elected officials was not appropriate,” Wullschlager said.
Nicole Meck, council representative at AFSCME, said has been dealing with the city and started with four employees with the City of Garibaldi. As of today, three of those quit. Meck said they felt harassed into quitting.
Meck said the union had attempted to sit with the mayor.
Meck said she believes it is Article 3.3 that talks about harassment and specifically has a line in there had been put in this year that should the person that’s doing the harassing or unprofessional workplace be the department head or be the manager, then it will go straight to city council.
“We have attempted to sit down with the city manager and discuss issues that were happening and there is just an unwillingness,” Meck said. “I have one employee of the original four that’s still there that they’re actually doing an investigation now because we feel the city manager has been harassing her.”
Meck said she is happy that someone is willing to look into what is happening for this employee. She hopes to protect this person.
“None of them wanted to leave the employment of the City of Garibaldi,” Meck said. “They all loved their jobs.”
McCormick also said he wished there was a system of city council liaisons for each department. He said the council and citizens should be more aware of what is happening.
“Generally speaking, municipalities in Oregon are administered and managed by city managers,” Wullschlager said. “Councils are policy makers and do not participate in the day to day administration of departments.”
Wullschlager cited a newsletter titled Small Cities on oregoncities.org that said there is a line between the manager and the council and the manager will do administration and the council will do policy.
“In small cities, this metaphorical line can be hard to distinguish because there is often more familiarity between those involved in running city government, and there may be opportunities for casual interaction that don’t exist in a large city bureaucracy,” the newsletter said.
City Manager Jim Landeck of a small city in Colorado, said in the letter that he eliminated council liaisons to each department because of a conflicting order of authority. Landeck said councils today are composed of skilled council members “and we have to find a focus for that energy and skill, but it’s not in the day-to-day operations of the city.”
Cody Mann contributed to this article.
