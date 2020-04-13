A log truck driver suffered minor injuries and was cited by police after his truck rolled and spilled its load.
According to Oregon State Police (OSP), a loaded Fallon Logging truck was travelling northbound on U.S. Route 101 Friday, April 10, when the driver lost control while negotiating a right-hand turn near the Brooten Road exit.
The log truck traveled into the southbound lane and rolled onto its side. While the truck was on its side, it lost all of its loaded logs. The truck ended up in the ditch on the southbound shoulder as it was sliding on its driver’s side, but re-righted on its wheels and spun around, coming to a rest in the roadway, which was blocked by the crash.
The driver, who OSP identified as 42-year-old Luther Rhoads, reportedly sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. However, the truck was severely damage. The logs and truck were recovered by Burden’s Towing and the highway was reopened.
Rhoads was cited for careless driving and failure to maintain lane.
