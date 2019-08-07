On July 18, the Oceanside Water District was notified by the Tillamook Police Department that an individual whose vehicle was found near our main reservoirs indicated that an attempt was made to contaminate Oceanside’s water system. The person was arrested on charges from another case and was taken to the hospital for psychological evaluation. During that process, the man revealed to one of the nurses that he had poisoned the water sources.
The Oceanside Water District had to shut the water down and put out a non-consumption notice to the public about the possible contamination. A man who owns Bayside Market & Deli, Neveen, heard about the contamination and immediately donated every bottle of water he had in his store, said David Norman, District Manager of Oceanside Water District.
Neveen contacted the fire department next door to his store to pick up the water for the community.
“We wanted to make sure he was publicly thanked for this,” said Norman.
Norman says that Neveen bought the store just a few years ago from the previous owners and is a welcome addition to the community.
“We never expected this kind of generosity of such a small store,” said Norman. “I’ve seen this guy here struggling to just make it month to month. For him to make a donation like that, during the busiest time of year, was above and beyond.”
The Oceanside Water District wanted to make sure that Neveen was publicly acknowledged for his generosity and presented an award to him at his store on July 31.
The Oceanside handed out two more certificates. One went to the fire fighters and the other one went to Gordon McGraw, the Director of Tillamook County Emergency Management.
