Attorneys from Lewis Rice’s Federal Takings & Rails to Trails Practice won a significant victory on May 8 for five Oregon landowners who brought takings claims against the federal government. The claim resulted from the conversion of the abandoned Port of Tillamook Bay Railroad into the Salmonberry Trail, a public recreation hiking and biking trail, which crossed the landowners’ property.
The landowners sued the federal government when it authorized the conversion of the Port of Tillamook Bay Railroad into the Salmonberry Trail in 2016. They alleged the land underlying the railroad easement belonged to them, and the conversion of the railroad into a public recreational trail was not authorized under Oregon law.
Meghan Largent, attorney from Lewis Rice’s Federal Takings & Rails to Trails Practice, said she reached out to the landowners affected and represented several of them in the lawsuit. The case was filed in 2016.
In May 2020, Judge Nancy B. Firestone of the United States Court of Federal Claims ruled in the landowners’ favor, holding that the easements over their property that were originally granted to the Pacific Navigation & Railway Company were limited to railroad purposes only and could not be used for public recreation.
Largent pointed out the case was not against the trail. Many of the landowners in the case are excited about the trail.
In Firestone’s opinion, it states “the cases involve a nearly 80-mile railroad right of way established in 1907 by the railroad and later obtained by Port of Tillamook Bay (POTB). On July 26, 2016, the Surface Transportation Board (STB), an agency of the United States, authorized railbanking and allowing a trail operator, the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency, to establish the Salmonberry Trail along the railway. A railbanking and trail use agreement between POTB and the Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency regarding the railway corridor was entered Oct. 27, 2017.”
As a result of Firestone’s decision, the federal government is liable for taking the Oregon landowners’ property for public use. The landowners will now proceed before Firestone to determine the amount of compensation they are owed for the taking of their land. Largent said she is glad that they are at a point where the landowners can be compensated.
An evaluation of the land will also take place in the next month or so, Largent said. The court’s order said Firestone would reach out by the end of the month about the landowners coming before her about the compensation but in light of the pandemic, Largent has not received a message about this yet. When a date is made, they will put in the schedule time to allow appraisers to evaluate the land.
Largent said sometimes these cases end up as a trial. The trial would take place at the federal courthouse in Portland.
Largent said no matter the outcome, nothing would affect the trail itself.
“The Salmonberry Trail will go forward,” Largent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.