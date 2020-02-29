Say goodbye to the cow face.
The City of Tillamook Beautification Committee is redesigning the park space known as “Shell Island.”
The area, located at the confluence of Hwy 101 in downtown Tillamook, currently is an open grass area with the City’s cow face logo made of stones on the north end.
The redesign recommendation includes removing the cow face and replacing it with a Veterans Memorial Area with a flag pole. This section of the park space is still owned by ODOT.
“We will need to forward this recommendation to ODOT to get their approval because they’re not going to just give us this portion of the property,” City Manager Paul Wyntergreen said.
The north end of the space would be connected to the south end by a dry creek bed.
The plan for the south end suggests landscaping the area with low growth vegetation and five stone columns varying in height: eight to ten feet tall. Each stone would be engraved with the five names of the local rivers to symbolize their significance to the area.
The Beautification Committee received a bid of $9,645 for the stone columns from Coverall Stone in SeaTac, WA.
Councilor Doug Henson recommended that project be done in two-three phases over the next few years.
The Council decided to bring the design plan back as a resolution to vote on at a later date.
