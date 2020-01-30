About 80 people attended a town hall for U.S. Representative Kurt Schrader, representing Oregon’s 5th congressional district, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Port of Tillamook Bay Officers’ Mess Hall. Schrader answered questions about college affordability, impeachment, and the environment.
Schrader said they passed a budget and got all of the appropriations bills done. They also passed the National Defense Authorization Act. Schrader said he questions some of the military projects and said they are expensive and feels there are other departments that should be looked at, including health care and education. They are working with military colleagues to address issues such as sexual assault.
Another topic Schrader addressed was the price of prescription drugs. Congress passed a bill to negotiate prices.
“It is ridiculous that other countries around the world pay so much less that we do for the same medication,” Schrader said. “It is also wrong that seniors are not allowed to negotiate lower prices and Medicaid.”
A citizen asked if Schrader was familiar with the Waterways Access Permit. He has three kayaks and said through his research, he believes the Access Fee is illegal. He said he has tried to discuss this with the Tillamook Chair. He said this is both a state and federal issue. Schrader said he will have to do more research into this. He had experience with this himself. The U.S. Coast Guard pulled him over when he was kayaking because he did not have the right tags.
The goal is to balance the species issue, Schrader said. The citizen said the Invasive Species Act is already double the original fee. Congress and state legislatures do not write what the fine or fee would be; that is up to the marine board and U.S. Coast Guard.
A citizen asked about student loan recovery.
“We’re working on that,” Schrader said.
Schrader said he is working on trying to push Pell Grants and looking at making them available for career and technical colleges as well. He is working with Senator Elizabeth Warren to refinance loans and going to see if they can get a hearing. If passed, this would make a student loan balance forgiven after 20 years.
A citizen expressed shock and disappointment that President Donald Trump’s impeachment is so important. Is impeachment going to be something we have to deal with every time someone new is in office? Schrader said impeachments are very serious and will not be on a regular basis. He said there are times when you are forced to deal with things you do not want to. Schrader said he believes Trump is overstepping.
A citizen said there has been another rollback on environmental protections and it seems like an afterthought. He asked if there is any hope in congress to do the things needed to preserve the environment. Schrader said water is a top issue in Oregon.
“The current administration does not believe in climate change,” Schrader said.
Schrader said it is important for people to be a part of the process. There have been worries about power plant emissions. The tentative plan is to put power plants to near zero emissions by 2050.
