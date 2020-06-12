Bay City Mayor Christopher Kruebbe resigned his position Thursday June 11, via a letter addressed to the City Recorder and City Council.
In the letter, Kruebbe says, “It’s is with regret that I have come to the decision to resign my position as volunteer elected Mayor of the City of Bay City.”
“It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the city manager, previous city recorder, current city recorder, office staff, public works employees, and to have served my supporters and constituents in the community.”
Kruebbe was elected to the two year position in 2018 during the general election defeating long time incumbent Shaena Peterson garnering 329 votes to Peterson’s 287 votes.
Kruebbe’s term would have ended at the end of the year and he faced running again in the November General Election if he were to seek another term at the helm of the pearl city.
According to city officials, a special meeting is scheduled for Monday June 15, at 5:30 p.m. where council is expected to officially accept Kruebbe’s resignation.
Under Bay City’s Charter, the council president, a position currently held by Kathleen Baker, will take over as interim mayor pending council approval.
Baker told the Headlight Herald on Friday there are a couple of ways the council could look at filling Kruebbe’s remaining term.
“I could do it if that’s what council wants and approves,” she said. “Or we could discuss the options and select someone and if council approves that person would be the mayor.”
Baker said she’s willing to step in, but has no desire of running for the position in November.
