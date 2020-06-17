The Bay City Council held a special meeting Monday, June 15, to discuss the resignation of Mayor Christopher Kruebbe and appoint someone to fill the position until the November election. Kruebbe resigned from his position on June 11, via a letter addressed to the city recorder and city council.
“It is with regret that I have come to the decision to resign my position as volunteer elected Mayor of the City of Bay City,” Krubbe wrote in the letter. “It has been my honor and a pleasure to work with the city manager, previous city recorder, current city recorder, office staff, public works employees, and to have served my supporters and constituents in the community.”
Kruebbe was elected to the two-year position in 2018 during the general election. His term would have ended at the end of the year.
Under Bay City’s Charter, the Council President Kathleen Baker could take over as interim mayor. Baker was willing to take the position but was open to someone else taking over the position, stating she had no desire to be mayor.
The city council approved Kruebbe’s resignation at the June 15 meeting.
Councilor David McCall was nominated to fill the interim mayor position and said if approved by the council, he would be willing to step up and fill the position. The council voted and approved McCall as interim mayor. As the interim mayor, he is still able to vote during council meetings.
“It is an honor to have been appointed to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors to Bay City, following the abrupt resignation of Mayor Kruebbe,” McCall said in a statement provided to the Headlight Herald. “Our City has gone through some significant changes recently, while tension and anxiety has risen with the challenges presented by the global pandemic. I will do my best to represent the diverse interests of the City as we move forward, always with the future in mind, so that we can provide future generations with a socially, commercially, and economically sustainable environment.”
“I look forward to working with all our residents and businesses, as well as dedicated staff members and the leadership in other cities and counties who are committed to realizing this goal,” McCall said. “It won't be easy, but we'll get through this together.”
Chance Steffey has also recently resigned from his position as city manager. He will remain public works director.
“We still have the old style of administration in place with resolution giving the city manager authority,” Steffey said.
Steffey suggested hiring an interim city manager to design procedures.
“When I made the decision to resign, we had gone through the budget process,” Steffey said. “We had money available for hiring someone.”
The council approved to post the interim city manager position.
