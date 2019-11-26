The Kiawanda Community Center will be hosting their annual Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Come and enjoy some festive cheer and support your local artists by doing your holiday shopping with friends and neighbors. A Holiday Dinner will follow at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Christmas Bazaar has been going on for at least 20 years, said Peggy Benson, one of the volunteers who is organizing the event.
You will find gifts, unique handicrafts, decorations and cards. Enjoy lunch at the Kiawanda Café, where they will be serving egg salad sandwiches, veggie split pea soup, hot dogs for the kids and cookies.
The gifts will be mostly homemade, local items, handmade wood products. The artists are mostly local people. Rose Perez, a painter for the Tillamook County Arts Network, will be there.
“There will be art, photos, all kinds of different things,” Benson said.
There will be plants and items from the Tillamook Lions Club.
Benson said this bazaar is unique because it has “local people with handmade items.”
“We are hoping Santa pays a visit,” Benson said.
The Holiday Dinner will feature a ham dinner, with the ham coming from the town of Pendleton. Some other menu items include sautéed green beans, bread and dessert. There will be a no-host bar. A social begins at 5 p.m., followed by the dinner at 6 p.m.
A silent auction will take place during the dinner and include items such as Christmas décor, tabletop Christmas trees, possibly a gingerbread house. The auction benefits a local nonprofit. The dinner benefits the Kiawanda Community Center. The auction ends at 7 p.m.
The dinner will have MC Vern Mobley. Tickets for the Holiday Dinner are $30 each if purchased before the event. You can buy them at the Kiawanda Community Center. You can also buy tickets at the door the day of the event for $35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.