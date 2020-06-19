Oregon Zoo elephants will be well fed for the next eight weeks thanks to the Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) and Jenck Farms.
Earlier this month, Jenck Farms delivered 200 bales of hay, enough to feed the elephants for two months, to the Oregon Zoo in Portland.
"No matter what is happening in the world or with the economy, one fundamental fact is that people and animals still need to eat,” Jenck Farms LLC owners Donnie, Joe and Brian Jenck said. “Knowing what that means for farms and ranches, we realized the zoo would be struggling to feed their animals during this crisis too. It just seemed like the right thing to do."
Joe Jenck delivered the hay to the zoo and covered the cost of delivery while TCCA covered the cost of the hay.
TCCA’s community enrichment program focuses on three key areas of support: agricultural advocacy, food security, and healthful children. This year, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, TCCA is increasing the scale of direct-to-community product donations and funding.
This hay donation to the Oregon Zoo is part of TCCA’s $4M COVID-19 relief plan to help communities, employees and industry partners respond to a recover from the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Oregon Zoo does exceptional work by providing education and conservation programs to the Oregon community,” said Paul Snyder, executive vice president of stewardship at TCCA. “We’re happy to help the Zoo with this donation through our COVID-19 relief program.”
The Oregon Zoo is recognized worldwide for its Asian elephant program, which has spanned more than 60 years. Considered highly endangered in their native range countries, Asian elephants are threatened by habitat loss, conflict with humans and disease. It is estimated that just 40,000 to 50,000 elephants remain in fragmented populations from India to Borneo.
“It was so nice of Jenck Farms to think of us, and to personally deliver the hay to the zoo,” said Bob Lee, who oversees the Oregon Zoo’s elephant program. “We’re very grateful to the Tillamook County Creamery Association for this donation.”
Elephant fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Oregon Zoo pachyderm family in person, as the zoo remains closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The Oregon Zoo Foundation is leading efforts to fund critical operating needs of the zoo during its closure. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
