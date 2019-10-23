On March 18, 2018, the Tillamook County City Council approved the Master Plan for the Ironworks Bark Park. Identified as a need in the 2013 Tillamook Parks and Recreation Master Plan, a dog park has been the work of the Beautification Committee. The location of the park will be located on City-owned property at the west end of Front Street near its intersection with Cedar Avenue.
The estimated cost of the park is around $44,000. The most expensive part of the project will be installing a perimeter fence, which will cost nearly $24,000.
According to City Manager Paul Wyntergreen, the City has received a State grant for the project and have signed the agreement for it.
“We are now waiting for the State’s notice to proceed at which time, we will go into design,” Wyntergreen said. “Construction should be next spring.”
