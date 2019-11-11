Glen McPherson was drafted into the military for the Vietnam War in August of 1967 and served until February of 1976. He chose Aircraft Mechanics in the US Army and was a helicopter door gunner. His main job was recovering Hughes OH-6 Cayuse helicopters. He recovered 54 helicopters in one year that had been shot down.
Before leaving for a mission, McPherson woke up from a dream hearing his late grandmother say his name in German, Tal, and telling him not to go on the flight to his mission. He got ready for the flight, but someone from one of the crew ships came out, telling him that they didn’t have enough gun fire for the flight and it was cancelled.
One of McPherson’s comrades, Perry, sat on the helicopter and asked McPherson for a cigarette. McPherson gave him one.
“These things are going to kill me one of these days,” Perry said.
McPherson left and was told not long after that the helicopter got shot and Perry had died.
“It was one of the biggest shocks of my whole career there,” McPherson said.
McPherson stayed in the US Army for eight and one-half years before he got out of the service. He said he was going to make a career out of it.
McPherson said he is disabled from Agent Orange, an herbicide and defoliant chemical, that is widely known for its use by the U.S. military as part of its herbicidal warfare program, Operation Ranch Hand, during the Vietnam War. McPherson went through cancer treatment a few years ago.
McPherson learned how to shoot from a helicopter by shooting at seagulls as they flew over the beach. He missed his first shot but learned quickly. When he and his comrades were flying over the South China Sea, he saw sharks. He told his buddies and they started shooting at them.
McPherson’s helicopter never got shot down.
