The Hoffman Center for the Arts will host a grand re-opening Hoffman Community Party from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. This is a community event and is free and open to the public.
Enjoy the Hoffman Center’s Annual Color Show, featuring a wide variety of art forms inspired by the color green and created by the community of North Coast Artists from Astoria to Tillamook. Art includes ceramics, collage, fiber, drawing, painting, photography and sculpture.
View the repairs and renovations completed during December: two restrooms, improvements to the Gallery, repainting of the clay studio floor and deep cleaning of surfaces and recesses within the building.
“The contractor is making good progress,” said David Dillon, facilities manager at Hoffman Center for the Arts.
The main project will be installing a second restroom. The space occupied by a single restroom will be expanded to accommodate an additional facility. In the Gallery at the front of the building, the south wall and part of the ceiling will be sheet-rocked, light fixtures will be updated, and some electrical outlets and switches will be repositioned.
“He poured the concrete for the two restrooms today,” Dillon said on Dec. 16.
