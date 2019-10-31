A Seaside man was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into the Nehalem River and threatening police officers.
Manzanita Police Officer Sean Mumey was notified by Tillamook 911 dispatch that Cannon Beach Police (CBP) was in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on U.S. 101 at around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. CBP then discontinued their pursuit near Falcon Cove.
Mumey was able to locate the vehicle near milepost 40 on U.S. 101. He attempted to stop the driver, who continued at speeds of 75-85 mph until reaching the city of Wheeler, according to authorities. The driver turned on Rector Street into Waterfront Park in Wheeler, stopping his vehicle near the boat launch.
The driver reportedly refused to obey commands from the officer and was accused of shattering a passenger window with a bottle jack, then driving forward at a high rate of speed and going over the rock wall ledge along the Nehalem River, according to Manzanita Police Chief Erik Harth.
The driver then exited the vehicle on the passenger side and tried to swim away, but turned back and began digging through his vehicle, police said. He allegedly told Mumey “I have a bullet for you” while pointing an object, believed to possibly be a nail gun, at the officer.
Harth arrived at the scene along with a CBP officer shortly after, and the driver was taken into custody by CBP without further incident. He was identified as Troy Underhill, 42, of Seaside.
Police said a loaded handgun was located in the passenger area of the vehicle.
Manzanita Police Department was also assisted by Nehalem Bay Fire Department and Tillamook Ambulance.
