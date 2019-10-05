The Garibaldi Planning Commission held a public hearing on Monday, Sep. 23 to discuss an application for conditional use for multi-family development in the R-1 Zone by Paul Daniels. This public hearing was a continuation of the May 28 hearing of the conditional use application that was first introduced May 21.
The property of the proposed complex is located on 501 Garibaldi Avenue on Highway 101. The complex includes three-story includes 12 two-bedroom units, 27 one-bedroom units, and 24 studio units. These are not low-income apartments, but for the workforce.
Daniels shows on a map the open area that would be available on the property. He points to an area that would be a pet run for cats and dogs. The applicant would take advantage of natural vegetation and landscaping in the area. 66 percent of the property would be open space.
“We would leave the brush totally native,” Daniels said of the landscaping.
69 parking stalls are required. The application meets the standard with 104 parking spaces. The applicant should not allow off-street parking.
Bicycle parking are required and should not create a hazard. Bicycle parking will be visible to prevent theft or damage. A minimum of 16 long-term bicycle parking spaces are required. The applicant exceeds the minimum with 42 spaces. The bicycle parking is under the stairwells and has lockable areas.
The applicant should provide a traffic impact study performed by a professional engineer and provided to the City for approval before construction begins.
The city staff recommends that the planning commission approve the proposal. Approval is based on the submitted plan. If there are any changes, the application will have to be redone. The city requires an elevation certificate and recommends that the applicant install a six-foot fence.
Landscaping should be provided at the property. All exterior lights should cast downward. Access to the property will be limited to Highway 101.
Daniels said he is working with the county and Neah-Kah-Nie (NKN) to locate a bus stop.
Utilities will be set up with the city. Daniels said he would pay for water and sewer for the units and that it would be included with the tenants’ rent.
Daniels anticipates a basin for storm drainage that will run under Highway 101. That will need to be agreed to with the City and Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
The complex would be within walking distance of the town.
Daniels had no argument with the items on the City’s proposal.
Rachelle Aidan (?) manages a school bus company and is always looking for drivers in the Garibaldi area. She believes building this apartment complex would help bring more people to hire.
“I hope you approve,” Aidan said to the commissioners.
Patty Godfrey’s husband is a business owner and knows the struggle of trying to maintain business in Garibaldi once the tourists are gone. She also thinks an apartment complex will add beauty to the area.
“I’m just all for it,” Godfrey said.
Justin Aufdermauer, president and CEO of the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce, said the application is very near and dear to the Chamber’s heart. He said housing is one of the most economic drivers and the 60 proposed units fill in the gaps.
Paul Erlebach, Neah-Kah-Nie School District superintendent, believes the complex would be a good idea for the school district. He said there are 19 students in each Garibaldi classroom.
Star Popawell asked the commissioners if they had time to review the proposal. She said Garibaldi is already in excess of housing.
“This is not orderly growth,” Popawell said.
Another citizen, Mark, said the traffic study has not been done and the C1 and R1 shoud be looked at separately. He asked to extend the decision for at least seven days.
The city planner said the city chose to be more restrictive to the R1 site.
Peggy Watson was concerned in this case of a tsunami. She pointed out there is only one road north and south.
A citizen asked what time of year the traffic impact study was done. City Manager Geoff Wullschlager said the study was done during the summer and that ODOT has been asked to do a more interpretive traffic study.
A citizen, Carl, said the proposed plan would contain violations.
Norm S. asked what the criteria was for medium density.
“It’s not a matter of separating out high and medium density,” Wullschlager said.
Norm said the property is 14.5 units per acre – high density. The city planner said multi-family housing is higher density. The property owner would be allowed to build 101 units on this property.
Michelle S. is from Hawaii and moved to Garibaldi to get away from the population. She said more people equals more trouble.
Susan N. said there is no one in this town looking to leave their job.
“Why provide housing for those outside of town?” Susan said.
Mike R. asked if the City is expecting people to walk from the unit to town along Highway 101. It was confirmed that there would not be a sidewalk from the apartment to the downtown area.
Laurie Wandell wants time for research.
Rich S. bought his property 30 years ago and has lived in Garibaldi for 50 years. He also had concerns about kids crossing the highway to walk to downtown area. He believes the project is more commercial than residential, because it is apartments rather than houses.
Helen Wright asked if a geological study has been done. The commissioners said there is a requirement for a geological report.
David Lane asked for a continuation of the hearing for seven days and the drainage should be addressed. He said this is a money-making project.
Linda Baid expressed concern over building over the overlay and said conditions are not always met on other projects. She wants more information on the public transportation system.
Art Byers spent 12 years as president of the school board. He asked if the school can handle any kind of density coming in.
Marie Thomas has three rentals in Rockaway Beach. At first, she opposed the project, but felt selfish doing so. She pointed out the median age is 56 in Garibaldi.
“We need to take care of our own that are here,” Thomas said.
Maurine Taylor, a small business owner, came into the meeting neutral, but is for “keeping urbancy in the community.”
“We should think about embracing the apartment complex,” Taylor said.
Daniels responded to the citizens and said society is composed of a mix of all the people.
He pays for the water bill, which is included in the rent for the tenants. The tenants would pay for electric.
Daniels said he is putting in studio apartments for the first time. Each apartment in the complex would include a washer and dryer. He said that in past projects, they used as many local people to build the complex.
One of the commissioners said the application feels incomplete and wants more time for the commissioners to dig into it. She wanted at least two weeks.
The project will remain until the next hearing. The commissioners will reconvene the hearing at their regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 28.
