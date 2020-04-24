Oregon golf courses remain open. But things look a little different.
At Alderbrook Golf Course, limiting group numbers and spacing has kept their operation in compliance with social distancing orders.
“We’re only allowing groups of two to go out right now,” Alderbrook Manager Amanda Moreland said. “We’re spacing them out a hole ahead of each other so the two can be 6 feet apart with no issues.”
To cut down on surface contact, golfers are not allowed in the building and must perform all payment transactions through a small window. Out on the course, all rakes have been removed, walking and pull carts can only be used, and the cups have been turned upside down. Golfers are also asked to not touch the flagsticks.
“People are constantly telling us ‘thank you for being open,’ Moreland said “Everyone is so happy that we’re still open.”
Alderbrook has limited their hours from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. seven days a week. Twilight rates begin at 3 pm.
Up north, Manzanita Links has implemented similar protocols.
“It's important that golfers remain at least 6'-10' feet apart at all times to help curb the spread of illness,” Manzanita Links Owner Matt J. Brown said. “The Governor's executive orders allow golf courses and some other businesses to remain open as long as social distancing measures are in place and each day someone is designated to monitor the social distancing. Our employees have been trained to make sure folks are following those guidelines.”
Manzanita Links has made addition modifications to their operation. The course is walking only, players are limited to a group of two, flagsticks remain in at all times, rakes have been removed from sand bunkers, only one person is allowed in the golf shop at a time, and only staff members are allowed to touch items within the pro shop.
“The reception has been really positive,” Brown said. “The most important thing is that our customers and employees are safe. Our customers have done a great job of embracing the new guidelines and understand we have to adapt and modify our businesses in order to keep them open. All possible contact points around the shop or on the course are also regularly sanitized to decrease risk.”
Manzanita Links has also created an option for contactless check in; and bonus, there’s a discount if you utilize the service.
“Contactless check in is something we developed early on to make the process of paying for tee times easy and safe,” Brown said. “Folks can go on our website www.manzanitalinks.com and pay right from their phones and go directly from their cars to the putting green or first tee.”
Manzanita Links has hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; closed Mondays.
“On Mondays we are allowing residents of Manzanita to walk around the perimeter of the golf course which has been very popular with locals as some of the nearby parks have been closed for activities such as walking and hiking,” Brown said.
During this time, Manzanita Links as created a 2020 Limited Edition 20 Round Golf Pass and Limited Edition “Manzanita Strong Hoodie.” Of every pass sold, $100, and 100 percent of proceeds from the hoodie sales, will be donated to the Eugene Schmuck Foundation which gives to several local non-profit organizations in the North Tillamook County area including the Neah-Kah-Nie School District, North County Food Bank, Rinehart Clinic, Meals for Seniors, North County Recreation District, and many others.
“We have really appreciated all of the support from the residents of Manzanita and surrounding communities during this crisis,” Brown said.
And remember if you go golfing, cheer on your playing partners by giving the Arnold Palmer thumbs up instead of high fives and handshakes!
