This last Sunday welcomed approximately 3,300 guests to the city of Astoria for the annual Great Columbia Crossing 10k race. Among the various runners and walkers there were a few Tillamook County residents who decided to brave the cold October morning to take part in all the fun.
“It was my first time, but others have gone several years prior,” said Brett Hurliman, President-Elect of the Tillamook Rotarians. “We got pledges from the community and are donating those funds to the Jr. High cross country team.”
Hurliman was also joined by other Tillamook area Rotarians to run the 10k race which brought participants from south Washington across the Astoria-Megler Bridge, all the way to downtown Astoria itself.
Runners (and walkers) started early by being bussed over the bridge to the Washington State scenic area, Dismal Nitch. Once there they waited as more and more participants began to come in by the busloads. Shortly after, at 8:45 a.m., the race began and everyone started their trek toward, and eventually across, the massive bridge that spans the Columbia River.
Runners were greeted to ideal weather and the lack of breeze made for some great running conditions.
The event started in 1982 and has run annually ever since, there was only one year where it was cancelled (2016) and that was due to a large storm front moving in off the ocean. Despite that one small setback the event has grown exponentially every year.
“The management of the event has changed drastically over the years,” said Kelsey Balensifer, Event Coordinator & Publication Editor. “Originally it was hosted by Nike, the Chamber and the Port of Astoria, however since then it has changed hands from the Oregon Road Runners Club, Columbia Memorial Hospital, and others, before the Chamber took it over for good in 2001.”
Serving as a general fundraiser for the Astoria Chamber of Commerce, the Great Columbia Crossing gives back to the local community by hiring Chamber members and businesses for event logistics, supplies and services. As well as giving donations to area nonprofits in exchange for services provided during the event. In addition the Chamber instituted their “Clam Bucks Program” in 2009 as a way to encourage participants to explore the local area by enjoying various shopping and dining options, as well as attractions.
“Everything said we can’t forget all of our volunteers,” said Balensifer. “Without their help the event wouldn’t happen. We’re so grateful for the support we receive.”
The Tillamook Rotary Club was just a few of many participants, other Tillamook area residents joined in the fun as well. Others reported coming in from as far as Maine to take part in the unique experience of crossing the longest continuous truss bridge in North America.
“It was my first time,” said Hurliman. “I loved it! Checked that off my bucket list.”
