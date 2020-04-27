Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, April 23, that she will be lifting her order delaying non-urgent procedures for health care providers, as long as they can demonstrate they have met new requirements for COVID-19 safety and preparedness. Hospitals, surgical centers, medical offices, and dental offices that meet those requirements will be able to resume non-urgent procedures on May 1.
In a press teleconference held April 23, Brown said Oregon is in a position where she can lift the executive order on non-urgent procedures. Brown had halted non-elective procedures that required person protective equipment (PPE) on March 23. People can now start to think about much-needed medical or dental work.
Medical providers will need to demonstrate they have the ability to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission to patients and healthcare workers, maintain adequate hospital capacity in the event of a surge in COVID-19 cases, and support the health care workforce in safely resuming activities.
Brown said she is grateful to allow non-urgent procedures to continue and that Oregon is on the right path to fighting the virus. She said Oregon needs to proceed with this step cautiously and carefully.
Under the framework, medical providers must also demonstrate that they have an adequate amount of PPE available for health care workers, following CDC guidance for the extended use or reuse of PPE. Hospitals must continue to report PPE supply levels daily to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Hospitals must also demonstrate adequate COVID-19 testing capacity when needed, including the ability to screen patients before non-urgent procedures, and follow strict infection control protocols.
Dr. Dana Hargunani of the OHA said COVID-19 hospitalizations have been flat. One of the aggressive measures to cancel elective procedures was necessary, but prolonged procedures come at a cost to Oregonians. Hospitals must minimize transmission of the virus, to maintain adequate hospital bed capacity, to reduce financial impacts, and more.
“Health care facilities must start slowly,” Hargunani said. “They must maintain hospital bed capacity at or above 20 percent in order to accommodate for the potential increase in hospitalizations ahead.”
Criteria will be reassessed biweekly. Hargunani said the state will continue to monitor and update as needed. The framework is a balanced and safe way to get health care workers back to work. The OHA asks that facilities postpone procedures that require critical resources.
“This is one small step towards reopening our state and its only possible because of all the work we’ve done together to contain COVID-19,” Hargunani said.
Brown said Oregonians on the frontlines have conserved PPE and companies big and small are making PPE. Hargunani said the increase of PPE has been critical and adequate PPE is in place for health care workers.
On the question of testing, Hargunani said OHA has been targeting people most at risk of contracting COVID-19. OHA has expanded guidelines to include those who are asymptomatic. Dr. Bruce Goldberg of the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel said as testing capacity grows, more people will be able to be tested.
“We need to have a robust public health system in place that can continue to do surveillance testing amongst our population,” Brown said. “It’s a little different than our flu surveillance network because it will have to be more rapid acting and more extensive but essentially it’s the same concept.”
Brown said it is critically important for Oregonians to get access to medical and dental care. Hargunani said procedures that will be allowed are elective or non-urgent such as joint procedures or biopsies. Those types of procedures include those that need to be scheduled ahead. Other types of health care have been maintained.
“We know that our rural hospitals are essential and the executive order that I put into place a month ago has been an extreme financial hardship to them and other hospitals across the state,” Brown said. “That’s why we thought it was really important that we move in this direction, as long as we can do so safely.”
When asked how hospitals will be monitored, Goldberg said the state will be monitoring hospital admissions and number of cases and testing. There will be the ability to monitor the effects of this.
If frontline workers do not believe they have the right amount of PPE, they should contact Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
Hargunani said OHA has a tremendous amount of information for medical offices and will respond to any additional needs that come up.
