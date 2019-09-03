We start with morning clouds and fog but these should burn back again today leaving another mostly sunny afternoon with the standard afternoon northwesterly winds 5-10, and the standard high of 70.
There was a weak low pressure area off of Washington that thickened the layer here which gave us some patchy drizzle that made the roads wet, which led to several motor vehicle accidents, please slow down, use you headlights and stay safe! At any rate, the clouds should return tonight, light winds, lows near 55.
Another concern today is the possibility of sneaker waves along the beaches. These are the waves that run up on the beaches much further that the others currently being observed.
These waves have knocked people, and their pets off their feet and sweeping them into the ocean. The waters are cold which affects your fine motor skills, then there is the Rip Currents that could pull you out to sea pretty quickly. Those of you visiting the beach should stay off rocks and logs at the beach as these sneaker waves can move these large objects.
People have been seriously injured in the past when a sneaker wave caused a rock or log to roll onto them. Please use extra caution is you are at or near the surge zone today and never turn you back to the ocean.
So, back to the weather, tomorrow should be another sunny, fair and mild day with fewer clouds tomorrow night, highs near 71, lows near 54, then, another upper level disturbance brings a slight chance of showers Thursday.
As the disturbance move across during the day Thursday, there is a remote chance it could trigger a thunderstorm as well. After that, we return to our standard pattern through the weekend until the next disturbance gives us a chance of showers around Sunday night into Monday.
