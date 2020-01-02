Garibaldi Fire & Rescue responded to a small fire around 5:58 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Northwest Hardwoods. The fire began in the air compressor room and extended out into the warehouse.
The fire was knocked down quickly. There were no injuries.
Through investigation, it was found that an electrical short caused the fire.
Garibaldi Fire & Rescue were assisted by the Bay City Fire Department and the Rockaway Beach Fire Department.
