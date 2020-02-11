The Garibaldi Planning Commission discussed the process of deciding a chairperson, goal setting for 2020 and considering drafting by-laws in their meeting Monday, Jan. 27.
The process of deciding a chairperson will be decided by the planning commission through a nomination process. If more than one commissioner is nominated, a vote is held and the member receiving the majority of votes will be the conditional designee for the position. This recommendation is then taken to the Garibaldi City Council for official approval in which a vote is held.
City Manager Geoff Wullschlager said the commission needs to decide among themselves who they will nominate. Wullschlager suggested to the commission that they consider waiting to choose a new commission chair until the recent public notice of openings has completed, so as to allow the whole body to be considered. This was also at the request of one of the commissioners.
“I have a commissioner as of current who is willing to act as chair, without any of the distinct and separate powers as given by the city charter for the time being,” Wullschlager said.
Commissioner Nathan Findling is currently the interim chair.
Traditionally, the planning commission has not been a body that has been guided by goal setting, but there is nothing in their city charter that prohibits it. Wullschlager said goal setting would be about what the commission wants to do in 2020 besides responding to applications. Findling suggested a quarterly meeting or discussion and occasional dialogue with the Garibaldi Tourism Commission.
Wullschlager announced that the tourism commission is having their first meeting Thursday, Jan. 30.
The planning commission discussed considering drafting by-laws for internal operation. From the Garibaldi Charter Chapter 2.20, section 2.20.060, C, “The commission shall adopt rules and regulations for its government and procedure consistent with the laws of Oregon and with the city charter and ordinances.” Another name for this is by-laws, Wullschlager said.
“Eventually, if the commission produces by-laws, they would be submitted in ordinance for consideration by the city council,” Wullschlager said.
This does not preclude the planning commission from drafting by-laws in the meantime.
