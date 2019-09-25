The City of Garibaldi Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday, Sep. 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the community hall outside of Council Chambers at 107 6th Street. The commission will consider a request for a conditional use permit to authorize a 63-unit multi-family dwelling on property zoned C-1 (commercial) and R-1 (medium density residential).
The City of Garibaldi is considering adding a 63-unit apartment complex at 501 Garibaldi Avenue. Through the City’s comprehensive plan, there are specific goals that must be met. Garibaldi’s Comprehensive Plan encompasses the years from 1990 through 2025. In this plan for the Multi-Family housing, by 2025, there should be approximately 47 units. As of now, there are over 80 apartment units available.
Some citizens spoke up at the Garibaldi City Council meeting on Monday, Sep. 16 at 7 p.m. When the council opened up the floor for public comment, a citizen, Mark Payne, spoke about his concerns. He said that the recent multi-family housing project has violations. Some of the violations was the percentage of landscaping, parking standards, etc.
“I spoke to the city manager and the city manager’s oppositions prior to today,” Payne said. “The response to how this happened were very limited.”
One remedy was to sue the City or the developer. Neither of those options were a solution, Payne said.
Another citizen, Nora Coutant, also spoke about her concerns. Nora was on the Planning Commission years ago.
“When we put the comprehension plan into place, we were looking at a population of 1,000,” Coutant said. “We’re still dealing with less than 1,000. I am now alerted to the fact that we have 33 more units than what should have been made. We’re not only dealing with a density issue here in the city but we’re also dealing with the problem of parking, space and relationship to ground covers.”
Coutant is also concerned with street parking on side streets near apartment complexes. She is also concerned with sewage and if there is a special rate that the apartments will be charged for, whether or not there will be sidewalks built along with the apartment complex, and about the overage of housing and people.
Coutant said the city has built over the amount in the comprehensive plan and questioned whether it is valid or if needs to be redone. She is concerned that there are regulations in place that are not being adhered to. She is concerned about taxes, infrastructure, and water run-off.
City Manager Geoff Wullschlager addressed some of Coutant’s concerns. He said that on-site parking would be developed for the apartment complex. The parking is part of the application.
“I believe there would be one and a half spaces per every one-bedroom unit,” Wullschlager said.
Wullschlager said the water and sewage rates would be calculated by the engineer. The rate is much higher for commercial application. The developer may ask the City to work with them instead of paying the rate all upfront. The City will be compensated for the plumbing and usage that would go into the complex. The school district will also be getting money in taxes from the property owner, which is based on the assessed value of the property. The assessor will come out, draw their map, and use their calculations to evaluate it.
