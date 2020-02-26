Garibaldi City Council met Tuesday, Feb. 18, to discuss applications for the Garibaldi Planning Commission. There were five applications the council reviewed for the planning commission.
Roger Cooper and James Buker were appointed to the planning commission.
The council discussed Mark Payne’s application for the planning commission. Mayor Judy Riggs said she knows he has been opposed to multi-family housing and asked if he feels he can be impartial. Payne said the codes are not being applied correctly and there are different aspects of the comprehensive plan that need to be looked at.
Regarding Roger Cooper’s application for the planning commission, Riggs said if there is a piece of property he is involved in that is being discussed, Cooper would have to excuse himself, as he is a real estate agent.
Donna Buker said she has worked with zoning issues in the past, which would be beneficial if she were nominated for the commission.
The council discussed Carolee North’s application. North expressed the need to listen to the community and that everyone affected needs to be heard.
“It’s such a sensitive issue in Garibaldi,” North said.
North said Garibaldi used to have planners and that she has a lot of history in planning. She personally went through the conditional use process.
“I feel I have something to offer,” North said.
Hall nominated Payne to the planning commission. The vote was a tie. Riggs read the ordinance about tie votes, which stated that there must be a minimum number of votes of at least a majority. In the case of a tie, the proposal shall be lost.
Hall nominated North. The motion died for lack of a second.
Council President Marlene Westerfield nominated James Buker. The motion passed.
Hall asked to revisit the vote of Payne. He said he understood the mayor had the authority to break the tie. Riggs said a minimum number of votes of at least a majority is required. In case of a tie, the proposal shall be lost.
