Tillamook City Council approved a request during a council meeting Monday, July 20, to close Evergreen Drive to work on the sewer rehabilitation project. Work is scheduled to begin on Evergreen Drive on Monday, July 27, and last approximately 4-6 weeks.
The City of Tillamook continues to replace and restore the sanitary sewer system in the east part of the city. The City had received a third $2.5 million grant to replace sewer main’s, manholes and laterals in the wastewater collection system. Many portions of the city’s sewer system were built in the 1930s and 40s and are in need of replacement.
Public works has worked with Advanced Excavation and MurraySmith to construct the sewer rehabilitation project. They have completed most of the work on Hawthorne Lane, Williams Avenue and Walnut Lane.
“For safety, we’re going to end up closing Evergreen for 4-6 weeks,” said City Engineer Liane Welch. “My goal is to have it done by the time the kids go back to school.”
Welch said they do have quite a bit of outreach for this street. They will be knocking on doors and sending letters to those who live on Evergreen. This will be a huge impact to the community, Welch added.
“There will be detours set up,” Welch said.
It will be a rolling closure as we work down the street, Welch said. At the end of the day, homeowners will have access to their homes, but will have to park away during the day.
The council unanimously approved the closure of Evergreen Drive to complete the sewer project.
