Erin Skaar announced Friday, Dec. 13, her bid for position one on the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Commissioner Bill Baertlein, who is stepping down when his term ends in December 2020.
“I have had the opportunity to work on housing issues for the last four years with Baertlein,” Skaar said.
Skaar said has worked on this problem that is much bigger than the population of the community. The need to be in a position to advocate and expand on issues was enticing to her.
Skaar’s work has always been based in helping others. She started out in her family’s business, and after she earned her bachelor’s degree, worked in a variety of not-for-profit businesses. Her roles included serving as a supervisor, a program manager, a fundraiser, and now as the executive director of Community Action Resource Enterprises (CARE).
Skaar said the government is a lot like a nonprofit. Being an executive of a nonprofit, CARE, Inc., Skaar looks at managing a full staff. She feels she is a direct fit for the county.
The primary election is May 19, 2020. The top two candidates will then move on to the General Election in November 2020. The new county commissioner will start in January 2021.
Skaar chose to get her bid out early so she can have more time to hear what is important to people and learn about what concerns them.
“Coming out early give me more time for people to reach out,” Skaar said.
People can reach out to Skaar at her website at https://www.voteerinskaar.org/.
