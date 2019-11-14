A crashed lumber truck caused several hours of traffic delays near the county border on Highway 6 and reportedly resulted in serious injuries for the driver.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 12, emergency crews and law enforcement responded to the crash at milepost 33 of Highway 6. The crashed semi and its scattered load were blocking traffic. The road was opened thanks to efforts of the Oregon Department of Forestry South Fork Forest Camp, composed of Oregon Department of Corrections inmates.
“Without them, it would have delayed the opening of the highway by at least an hour,” Forest Grove Fire & Rescue posted on social media. The inmate crew quickly moved all of the large dimensional lumber out of the road by hand.
Oregon State Police (OSP) said the truck was eastbound when for an unknown reason the driver left roadway to the right shoulder, overcorrecting back into the lane and causing the cab and trailer to overturn in the westbound lane, coming to rest up against a guardrail.
OSP identified the driver as 56-year-old Satnam Singh Johal of Ferndale, Washington. Bystanders at the scene assisted Johal with getting out of the cab. After complaining of pain, he became unresponsive and was taken to an area hospital.
The highway was closed, then partially closed for several hours. Hillsboro Towing removed the vehicle. Oregon Department of Transportation, Banks Fire, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
