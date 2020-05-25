The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners discussed at their board meeting on May 20 directing non-essential county employees to return to work. The courthouse will be reopening on Tuesday, May 26, to employees only and be closed to the public until June 8.
Commission Chair Bill Baertlein said the county has been shut down for six weeks and it is time to get employees back to work. The commissioners will vote on the board order on Friday, May 22.
“My understanding of it is we’re opening the building to employees only but not the public yet,” Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said. “We’re eager to welcome our employees back to work in Phase I with all kinds of provisions for safety and social distancing.”
In a phase down the road, the commissioners will open the building to the public by appointment only.
Incident command has been working on this reopening for two or three weeks.
Baertlein said he believes they will not require employees to wear masks. Clatsop and Columbia Counties are not requiring masks for their employees. Bell said the county feels relatively safe but in Phase I, but there are visitors in the county who may bring the virus with them.
Baertelin said he usually wears his mask in public and doesn’t want to be in the position to close things down again.
“We need to be totally cautious right now,” Baertlein said. “I think we’re in pretty good shape locally but we don’t know what will come in on the bus or wherever.”
