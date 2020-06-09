The Tillamook County Leadership Teleconference discussed at their meeting Friday, June 5, entering Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, June 8, and county updates related to the reopening.
The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners passed on Wednesday, June 3, permission to go into Phase 2. Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, June 4, that the county will be able to reopen for Phase 2 on June 8.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital had six elective surgeries on June 5. They still have capacity for patients who need to get screenings done.
“I want to thank the board of commissioners for entrusting us once again with ambulance services,” Swanson said. “You approved on Wednesday an extension of our agreement to provide ambulance services for another five years.”
Rinehart Clinic is continuing to ramp up seeing patients and nurse visits are being conducted.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, said there is now guidance for indoor and outdoor venues, zoos, museums and more.
“We’ll be reviewing all the guidelines and hopefully have answers to questions,” McCraw said. “We look forward to slowly, but surely, to get back to whatever that new normal is.”
Jennifer Purcell, North Coast region coordinator for the governor’s office, said there is now information for indoor and outdoor entertainment facilities. There is strong disinfection and cleaning requirements. The governor’s office will be watching how the virus behaves and said county public health has done a good job of tracking that.
Purcell said museums in Tillamook County are approved as part of the baseline guidance and can open immediately in Phase 2. There is also guidance for bowling alleys and arcades, the scenic railroad, kayak tours, swimming pools and sports courts.
“Swimming pools are allowed to reopen in Phase 2 with very specific guidelines,” Purcell said. “We also have guidance for venues and events facilities to reopen, and this would include things like the fairgrounds, fraternal organizations, faith-based organizations, and meeting facilities.”
There is also limited return to work guidance. There is also guidance for loosening of restrictions for restaurants and bars.
“Most of the guidance encourages parties of no more than 10 and no intermingling between those cohorts or congregate groups, encouraging to wear face coverings, and good hygiene,” Purcell said.
As we live in Phase 2, the governor’s office will be watching whether or not there can be relaxation or need for reinstating of restrictions.
Purcell said one of the top priorities is to get students back to school in the fall.
