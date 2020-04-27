The Tillamook County Leadership Team teleconference discussed in their call Wednesday, April 23, Gov. Kate Brown’s framework for reopening Oregon: a plan Brown introduced on April 14 to restart public life and business while maintaining healthy Oregon communities. Oregon must first slow the growth of COVID-19, as well as acquire adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect health care workers and first responders. Once that is done, Oregon can begin to reopen by ramping up COVID-19 testing capacity in every region of Oregon, developing a robust contact tracing system to track and contain cases, and establishing a quarantine and isolation program for new cases.
Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook, said the hospital has a good supply of PPE and they are ready to begin reopening steps. The hospital has 25 beds normally but can expand to 50 beds. The hospital is ready to open back up for normal business.
Marlene Putman, administrator of Tillamook County Community Health Centers, said revised COVID-19 testing has expanded to provide for medical, frontline workers, and grocery workers. The new revised guidelines state to increase testing of these groups.
“By expanding that testing, they’ll have a better idea of who really is impacted, even including some that are asymptomatic,” Putman said.
The center is continuing to do testing and follow up investigation. The emergency preparedness coordinator is continuing to order and distribute PPE. Commissioner Bill Baertlein asked if restaurants will have to be inspected before opening back up or if that will happen on a normal basis.
“We are still doing inspections for those restaurants that are providing take out,” Putman said.
Putman said there may still be things that need to be checked before reopening.
Oregon State Rep. David Gomberg said Oregon is under increasing pressure to reopen but needs to do so cautiously. Chairman David Yamamoto said the county has been in contact with Lincoln, Clatsop and Columbia counties to coordinate together on reopening. Reopening on a slow and consistent basis will be a challenge.
The state parks department said they are coordinating with cities where state parks are located and are considering a limited day use.
Commissioner Bill Baertlein said the county will be trying to reopen for residents in the near future. Discussion in the teleconference was aimed at doing this in a slow and safe manner with the health and safety of residents a top priority.
