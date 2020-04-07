The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners held a County Leadership Team Teleconference with elected officials and department heads Friday, March 27. These meetings are being held to discuss updates related to COVID-19. One of the topics discussed was the community’s reaction to tourists.
Lieutenant Gordon McCraw said residents are verbally assaulting people with out of state license plates and one car was egged. Many people are coming into the county to take care of elderly parents.
“I had word that a military spouse with a different plate was verbally assaulted at a convenience store,” McCraw said. “In the military, when you transfer to another state, you are not required to change your plates.”
Commissioner Bill Baertlein said there are a lot of health workers in the county with out of state license plates.
“Don’t harass these people,” Baertlein said. “They may be the ones that are going to save your life.”
There has been concern in the community about people coming in from out of the county to their second homes. Baertlein said the county cannot tell them not to go to their second home. Sarah Absher, director of Tillamook County Department of Community Development, said they have encouraged people to be kind and polite.
“We are making sure people are educated on the intent of the order,” Absher said. “If people are coming to visit their own home, they can.”
Absher said these people can bring any family members with them. It is their property and their right. The intent of the order is not to displace people.
Tillamook Mayor Suzanne Weber said she is getting emails from people who are concerned about people coming to their homes in the county. She is forwarding those emails to the board of commissioners.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said there is a lot of tension in the community about visitors. Someone was delivering food at an RV park and people were telling her to leave, not recognizing that she is a local.
“I recognize the feeling because we want to protect our own,” Bell said. “This situation will bring out the best or the worst in us.”
Bell asks people to be compassionate.
