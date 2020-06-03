In Tillamook County Leadership Teleconferences held Friday, May 29, and Monday, June 1, the team provided updates on how Phase I reopening is going in different areas of the county and discussed Phase II reopening.
The county can apply for Phase II reopening on Friday, June 5.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said the hospital is working on getting serology testing locally by the end of the month. A serology test is an antibody test, can detect if a person has had COVID-19 before and has since recovered.
“We have the ability to apply to Phase II of the reopening and we’ll be discussing that at the incident command meeting this morning,” Tillamook County Community Health Centers Administrator Marlene Putman said during the June 1 call. “There are some minimum requirements that we need to meet.”
One of these requirements is to provide the number of contact tracers in the county. The county must be able to do successful tracing.
“We’re continuing to monitor,” Putman said.
Gordon McCraw, incident command, gave the update for Tillamook County Community Health Centers on May 29. They tested several assisted living homes and the results came back negative.
“Testing supplies are adequate for current demand and could respond to a surge for a short period of time, up to a week, depending on the type of surge,” McCraw said.
McCraw said a request has to now be submitted for personal protective equipment (PPE).
McCraw said they will be looking at the conditions for opening up for Phase II.
The center met with the Tillamook Creamery and looked at their plan and provided advice for reopening. The county has been in Phase I for two weeks and can apply for Phase II, if it meets all the requirements, on Friday, June 5. The county does not know what Phase II will look like yet.
State Sen. Betsy Johnson said claims continue to pour in for unemployment. Rep. David Gomberg said relying on existing mechanisms is not working. Half of the claims processed have not resulted in unemployment checks.
