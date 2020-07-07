The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners discussed at a meeting Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide guidance for mask-wearing in public, indoor spaces. The commissioners also continued a local state of emergency in the county to Sept. 4.
Yamamoto said he sees COVID-19 numbers going up drastically. By mid-July, projections are 900 to 1,000 cases per day in Oregon.
“We’re just over the 200 per day mark now,” Yamamoto said.
Yamamoto said he does not think cases are going in the right direction right now, as numbers continue to increase. The courthouse is set to follow Gov. Kate Brown’s state mandated mask guidance for indoor public spaces.
“For the most part, we are already following that guidance,” Roundtree said.
Joel Stevens, Tillamook County counsel, said the courthouse has been in compliance with the guidance for the most part. Because they manage a public space, they need to comply with the mask direction.
Anyone who comes in the courthouse will be required to wear a mask. Any employees are required to wear a mask when interacting with the public.
“The guidance refers to businesses and a person responsible for public spaces, and we would be that,” Stevens said.
County staff is now required to wear a mask when walking in hallways and at customer service. In their own offices, if they can maintain 6 foot of distance, they do not have to wear a mask, unless in a shared space, such as near a copier. When interacting with the public, the staff is required to wear a mask, even if maintaining the 6 feet of distance.
Certain activities, like strenuous exercise, are exempt from wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.
Commissioner Bill Baertlein said Tillamook County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, July 6, the county had 15 positive cases. Baertlein said wearing masks is the new normal. If we want businesses to remain open, we need to wear masks.
