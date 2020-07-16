The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners discussed at a meeting Wednesday, July 15, the increase of COVID-19 cases in the county and the importance of wearing masks in public.
Commissioner Mary Faith Bell said the number of positive cases moved from 16 to 20 Tuesday, July 14. On July 15, there was one more case, bringing the county to 21 cases, she said.
“The numbers are rising here; they’re rising everywhere,” Bell said.
Bell referenced the director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who was quoted in an article stating that mask-wearing could flatten the curve in the United States in one to two months, Bell said.
“Walmart is requiring all shoppers to wear masks,” Bell said. “We don’t have a Walmart here of course, but what that says to me is it’s becoming normalized in the population.”
Wearing masks is how we are going to get through this, Bell added.
“COVID-19 is pretty insidious,” Commissioner David Yamamoto said. “It is continuing to spread, in this country especially.”
The state of California is now locked down again, closing restaurants and bars. With the new rules the governor put in place, Yamamoto said he sees more things coming to the state of Oregon as well.
“Our beaches are still very full and people are walking on the beach without face coverings, arriving in vans and large vehicles, families pouring out of cars,” Yamamoto said.
Yamamoto said a mask is not perfect. There is still the ability of spreading the virus in the county.
“The quicker we can knock this down, the better,” Yamamoto said. “That means everyone has to cooperate.”
Avoid public places, especially on busy weekends on the coast, Yamamoto added.
Commissioner Bill Baertlein said we are learning more information on a daily basis about the virus. As our knowledge grows, we need to follow the signs and guidance, such as wearing a mask.
“Here’s another chance for us to take a positive step,” Baertlein said. “I was in the stores and it looks to me like compliance is really, really good, so I’m really proud of the people of Tillamook. We just can’t let our vigilance down even for a minute because this is highly contagious.”
