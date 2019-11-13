At Manzanita’s City Council meeting on Oct. 16, it was announced that the city is partnering with the unit of the 186th Infantry, the soldiers whose bus crashed on 101, several weeks ago, to send the soldiers care packages or whatever else is needed.
The soldiers just deployed to a couple of different peace-keeping missions overseas. Kristin Grasseth, finance/administrative specialist at the City of Manzanita, is waiting on headcount information from the 186th Infantry. They are currently in the process of deployment.
Grasseth believes the 186th Infantry left on Oct. 18 or 19 and will need a couple days to get where they are going and get settled in.
“I asked that they give me a headcount of men and women to each location as we knew they were going to be placed in different areas,” Grasseth said. “I was able to pull some information offline to help us with do’s and don’ts of what to send and met with Dan Haag, our Visitor Center Coordinator, last week and he will be putting out a note this week or so to the businesses in our area.”
Grasseth is currently waiting for a headcount to know how many people the City of Manzanita will be providing for.
“I will say it is our intention to continue these care packages until this group returns November of next year,” Grasseth said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.