Bay City Council held a special meeting Wednesday, June 24, to discuss Chance Steffey’s resignation from the city manager and public works director positions. The city also extended the state of emergency declaration through Aug. 11.
Steffey resigned from both positions Monday, June 22.
“When I took the public works position, I thought it was a wonderful opportunity for a local boy to come back home and help give back to the community that I have always called home,” Steffey wrote in a letter. “I really tried to make improvements that I thought were necessary to develop more effective services through more efficient processes.”
“I took the city manager position because someone needed to facilitate the processes to keep the city going, but again I have failed not only myself, you, the staff but also this community.”
At the meeting, the council decided to task the administrative committee with preparing the request and search for both a public works director and an interim city manager. The interim city manager would be a city manager that also guides the city through the transition from their former system of council acting as city manager to a fully documented procedure for a city manager, including updating ordinances.
Mayor David McCall said him and Baker spoke with the city attorney the afternoon after Steffey’s resignation and her recommendation was to separate functions Steffey had and assign them to different individuals. The city council as a whole is not flexible enough.
Until the city has an interim manager, they have divided the city manager’s duties among different individuals. The mayor will perform the administrative duties and Council President Kathy Baker will perform the personnel and human resources-related duties. Current staff will oversee public works operations with Baker taking on the public works liaison position.
